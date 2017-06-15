Audit and Tax jobs in Washington D.C.
Found 28 jobs
Entry Level Auditor or Program Analyst (Audit Evaluator) - Information Technology
TRAVEL REQUIRED: 50% or less - May require up to 50% travel RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Must be...
General Attorney (Tax), Special Counsel (Passthroughs & Special Industries)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - 5% or greater RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Please refer to ...
Assistant Inspector General for Audit
TRAVEL REQUIRED: 50% or less - The incumbent may be required to travel an average of 11 or more days each month. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation ...
Auditor
TRAVEL REQUIRED: 50% or less - Frequent travel is required for this position RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREME...
Auditor
TRAVEL REQUIRED: 50% or less - Frequent travel is required for this position RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREME...
Student Cooperative - Audit Information Technology (Paid)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Occasional travel may be required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: H...
SUPERVISORY AUDITOR
TRAVEL REQUIRED: 25% or less - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIR...
General Attorney (Tax)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Occasional travel may be required. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: ...
Auditor
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
Auditor (Pathways Intern)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Less than 5% RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Must be a U.S. ci...
Auditor - DE
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Travel less than 10% RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocation incentives may be au...
Supervisory General Attorney (Tax), Branch Chief (Passthroughs & Special Industries)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - 5% or greater RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Please refer to ...
Auditor
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help You must be a U.S. Citizen. You must ...
Financial Auditor Graduate Intern
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - May be authorized RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help You must be ...
General Attorney (Tax), Senior Technician Reviewer (TEGE), Qualified Plans Branch 4
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - 5% or greater RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Please refer to ...
Financial Auditor Undergraduate Intern
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - May be authorized RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help You must be ...
Auditor (Pathways Intern)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Less than 5% RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Must be a U.S. ci...
AUDITOR
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Local and temporary duty travel is required. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQU...
Student Cooperative - Office of Audit (Paid)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Occasional travel may be required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: H...
Auditor
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
