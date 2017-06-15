Analyst Nonprofit jobs in Washington D.C.
Broaden your search
Refine your search
Function
-
Analyst
Remove selection
- Research 3
Location
-
Washington D.C.
Remove selection
Industry
-
Nonprofit
Remove selection
Career Level
Salary Range
- $61-80K 1
Hours
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 4 jobs
-
Director of Office Systems/Facilities Manager
The incumbent identifies requirements, designs and implements policies and procedures, and oversees the maintenance of all systems.
Top job
-
Associate Director, Corporate Relations
Council of Graduate Schools (CGS) Position Description: Associate Director, Corporate Relations Position Summary: The Council of Graduate Schools...
Top job
-
Board Administrator and Governance Advisor
With minimal oversight, the incumbent is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the ANA Board of Directors and is privy to confidential matters
Top job
-
International Research Fellowship
International Research Fellowship The Government Accountability Project (GAP) is offering a three-month fellowship beginning May 15, 2018 to resear...
-
Manager, Financial Reporting & Analysis
Develop monthly operating and quarterly financial data packages
-
Research Assistant, Open Source Policy Center
The Open Source Policy Center (OSPC) is making policy analysis more transparent, trustworthy, and collaborative. We contribute to open-source proje...
-
Research Assistant, International Political Economy
AEI is seeking a full-time research assistant to work with two international political economy scholars. The major responsibilities of this positio...