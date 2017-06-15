Analyst Healthcare jobs in Washington D.C.
Found 4 jobs
Federal Relations Specialist
Identifies, analyzes and tracks national and federal health-related information in support of The Joint Commission’s goals and priorities. Supports...
Director Cardiopulmonary Services
Director Cardiopulmonary Services
Help Desk Analyst II
The Tier 2/3 IT Help Desk Support Analyst functions as a key team member in a customer service driven environment and provides Tier-2 and Tier-3 supp
Associate Director / Academic Advisor, Academic Counseling - McDonough School of Business
Located at the intersection of business, government, and international relations, Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business (MSB) develops
Research Technician 2 for the Center for Cell Reprogramming, Department of Pathology - Georgetown U
The Research Technician 2 assists in carrying out cancer research experiments, especially generation and maintenance of patient-derived conditionally
Clinical Research Coordinator, Department of Plastic Surgery, Center for Wound Healing - Georgetown
Georgetown University Medical Center (GUMC) is an internationally recognized academic medical center whose missions of research, teaching and patient