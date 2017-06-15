Analyst Consulting jobs in Washington D.C.
Found 7 jobs
Receptionist/Front Desk
Seeking a driven, outgoing, energetic and unique individual to help with daily operational functions! The perfect candidate will answer phones, hel...
Healthcare Access and Value Policy Associate
The policy associate will lead tasks related to IMPAQ Health’s work with the CMS, including projects at CCIIO, CCSQ, and/or the Center for Medicaid.
Cost & Price Analyst
Federal Contractor is currently hiring for the position of Contract Specialists in Washington, DC with an anticipated start date of April 1st.
Subject Matter Expert (Contracts/Acquisitions)
Federal Contractor is hiring Subject Matter Experts (Contracts/Acquisitions) in Washington, DC with an anticipated start date of April 1st.
Contract Specialist III
Federal Contractor is currently hiring for the position of Contract Specialists in Washington, DC with an anticipated start date of April 1st.
Contract Specialist II
Federal Contractor is currently hiring for the position of Contract Specialists in Washington, DC with an anticipated start date of April 1st.
Public Sector Business Development Director
PwC/LoS Overview PwC is a network of firms committed to delivering quality in assurance, tax and advisory services. We help resolve complex issues fo
Utilities Global Business Unit Consulting | Functional CC&B Architect
As a recognized authority and leading contributor within their practice, this senior-level consulting position provides consistent high quality and i
Director, Business Development & Fundraising, EU/UK - Washington, Tyne And Wear, United Kingdom
Founded in 1991 to support local activists and journalists in the collapsing Yugoslavia who stood against rising intolerance and hate speech, IWPR ha