Administrative Technology and Software jobs in Washington D.C.
Found 4 jobs
Systems Administrator
Raytheon is supporting a U.S. Government customer on a large mission critical development and sustainment program to design
Client Manager - Expert Witness
This position involves building relationships with attorneys at top law firms and with technology experts and placing experts on litigation projects.
Receptionist / Administrative Assistant (Afternoon)
An Equal Opportunity Employer Join an innovative team that is responsible for transforming the customer experience by creating and bringing to mark...
Data Center Windows Administrator - Sr (Public Trust Req)
Job Description: Public Trust Interim/EOD is required for start. Successful andidate may choose between the Rockville MD and Washington DC locations
Data Center Storage Administrator (Public Trust Req)
Job Description: Data Center Storage Admin - Sr Position Description: Client seeks a qualified EMC storage administrator to support the operations of
Data Center Windows Administrator (Public Trust (ADP2) Interim/EOD)
Job Description: Position Description: Client seeks a qualified Microsoft Windows Server Administrator to support operations of Data Center and serve