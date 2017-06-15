Administrative Nonprofit jobs in Washington D.C.
Found 20 jobs
Deputy Senior Director, Finance
The Optical Society (OSA) is recruiting for a Deputy Senior Director, Finance. The Deputy Senior Director (DSD), Finance is responsible for the ove...
Top job
Board Administrator and Governance Advisor
With minimal oversight, the incumbent is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the ANA Board of Directors and is privy to confidential matters
Top job
V.P of Finance/CFO
The CFO will be responsible for planning, implementing, managing and controlling all financial-related activities of the company.
Top job
Executive Director
The Association of Transportation Safety Information Professionals (ATSIP) is seeking an experienced part-time Executive Director.
Recent College Graduates - Law Firm Openings!
Top law firms in the DMV area seek bright, recent college graduates for a variety of exciting entry-level roles!
Program Analyst
Job Summary/Company: Are you dedicated to education on an international scale? Do you have excellent interpersonal and communication skills? If so,...
Senior Administrative Assistant - 18057
World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the world's leading conservation organization, seeks a Senior Administrative Assistant at our Washington, DC office. A...
Call Center Representative
Job Summary/Company: Sparks Group has partnered with several companies in the Washington Metro area. We are looking for fast paced, high energy, c...
Executive Assistant - Temp-to-Hire
The Ford Agency is actively recruiting for an Executive Assistant to join the team at a non-profit focused on sustainability.
Administrative Assistant - Adobe InDesign
Administrative Assistant with InDesign Do you have a passion for working for a Non-Profit with a worthy cause? Our client near Dupont Circle needs...
Office & Financial Manager
Office & Financial Manager Are you organized with strong accounting experience with Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable and Payroll? Our client,...
Raiser's Edge Software experience
Raiser’s Edge Do you have working knowledge of Raiser’s Edge software? Our client, a Charitable Organization located near Metro Center has an open...
Sr. Web and Events Assistant
The SWEA prepares and assists with compiling, organizing, and sending emails and promotional materials for the Communities Office programs and events.
Development Assistant - Temporary
The Ford Agency is in search of a candidate to join the development team of an international conservation focused non-profit in DC. This
Executive and Development Assistant
ASIL seeks an executive and development assistant to provide administrative support to the Executive Director and the Director of Development.
Implementation Program Assistant, Turnaround Arts
This position provides direct support to the Implementation Director and Implementation Managers of Turnaround Arts.
Executive Assistant - Temp-to-Hire
The Ford Agency has an opening for a temp-to-hire Executive Assistant/Project Manager supporting the CEO of a healthcare advocacy non-profit.
Marketing Analytics Coordinator
The Marketing Analyst position will advance data collection and analysis to inform advertising, sales, and patron experience decision making.
Research Assistant, International Political Economy
AEI is seeking a full-time research assistant to work with two international political economy scholars. The major responsibilities of this positio...
Assistant Manager, VSA Membership
The position will assist with budgets, reporting, policy development, and ensure that projects are executed to the highest standard of quality.
TRAVEL ASSISTANT II
seeking a experienced candidate to provide travel assistance to the IFPRI Travel Office
Program Associate, Research Competitiveness Program
We have an exciting full-time opportunity for a Program Associate, Research Competitiveness Program (RCP) in our Washington, DC office.
Senior Administrative Assistant
This position has a duel reporting structure to the COO and Senior VP of International Programs. The Senior Administrative Assistant (AA) is respo...