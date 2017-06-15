Administrative Law jobs in Washington D.C.
Found 16 jobs
Law Firm Assistant
At Harrity & Harrity, we look for the best of the best for every position. If you’re a love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a posi...
Law Firm New Applications Specialist
At Harrity & Harrity, we look for the best of the best for every position. If you’re a love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a posi...
Law Firm IP Docket Clerk or Specialist
At Harrity we look for the best of the best for every position. If you love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a positive attitude, h...
eDiscovery Paralegal
D.C. law firm with exclusive Civil Rights practice seeks an experienced Paralegal who is well-versed in eDiscovery software.
Legal Secretary/EA - Litigation
LEGAL SECRETARY: Global firm with an office in DC, is seeking an experienced legal secretary. Qualified candidate will support a partner in a very...
Recent College Graduates - Law Firm Openings!
Top law firms in the DMV area seek bright, recent college graduates for a variety of exciting entry-level roles!
Litigation Docketing Senior Analyst
A distinguished DC law firm is seeking a Litigation Docketing Senior Analyst. The candidate will be responsible for providing comprehensive litiga...
Recruiting Assistant (Legal)
Award-winning attorney search firm with a great downtown D.C. location seeks an entry-level Recruiting Assistant on a temp-to-hire basis.
Legal Administrative Assistant to Named Partner
Mid-size D.C. law firm with a prestigious Trial and Appellate Litigation practice seeks Legal Administrative Assistant to support named partner.
Controller (Law Firm-150K)
DC based law firm with an impressive growth record seeks a hands-on Controller to oversee accounting operations and systems. Position will involve up
Legal Assistant
Are you looking for an opportunity where you can play an integral role in a law firm? If so, our client is seeking a Legal Assistant to provide attor
Litigation Legal Secretary
Are you looking to become an integral part of a litigation practice? If so, our client, an international litigation law firm, is seeking an entry lev
Legal Administrative Assistant
Boutique litigation law firm in Washington DC is seeking a Legal Administrative Assistant to support one Partner. Ideal candidate will have: Advanced
Legal Secretary - Healthcare Practice
Prestigious law firm in Washington, DC is seeking an experienced Legal Secretary to support several attorneys in their healthcare practice group. Dut
Events Administrative Assistant
The Events Administrative Assistant takes the lead with coordinating logistics for internal meetings and provides project support to attorneys.
Executive and Development Assistant
ASIL seeks an executive and development assistant to provide administrative support to the Executive Director and the Director of Development.
Legal Secretary
Busy Litigation practice is looking for a Legal Secretary to provide executive support to 4 Attorneys. Duties include: - Responsible for scheduling m
Program Coordinator, Continuing Legal Education Administration - Georgetown University Law Center
Georgetown Law Continuing Legal Education (CLE) has an established tradition with more than 30 years of experience providing the legal community high
Administrative Assistant, Executive Education and Business Law Scholars - Georgetown University Law
Tradition. Innovation. A superb faculty, hundreds of course offerings — and all of this just steps away from the Capitol and Supreme Court. Georgetow