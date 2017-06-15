Administrative Healthcare jobs in Washington D.C.
Found 7 jobs
Director Cardiopulmonary Services
Director Cardiopulmonary Services
Top job
Federal Relations Specialist
Identifies, analyzes and tracks national and federal health-related information in support of The Joint Commission’s goals and priorities. Supports...
Top job
Clinical Housing Coordinator
"Home is where the heart is." The Clinical Housing Department comprises several teams committed to supporting individuals, families, and communities
Supported Employment Specialist with Homeless Population
Community Connections, a nationally recognized Behavioral Health agency in Washington DC is looking for an energetic individual to join our Supported
Legal Secretary - Healthcare Practice
Prestigious law firm in Washington, DC is seeking an experienced Legal Secretary to support several attorneys in their healthcare practice group. Dut
Mental Health LGSW and LGPC Clinicians for Families and Children
Community Connections is a dynamic mental health agency recognized nationally for innovative programming and commitment to interrupting the cycle int
Executive Assistant - Temp-to-Hire
The Ford Agency has an opening for a temp-to-hire Executive Assistant/Project Manager supporting the CEO of a healthcare advocacy non-profit.
Project Coordinator for Area Health Education Center (AHEC), Family Medicine Administration - Georg
The Project Coordinator assists in developing, implementing, and monitoring the program's services, helping in administering program budgets, project
Database Administrator III, Department of Oncology - Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center
As a bioinformatics engineer in the Clinical Informatics Group at the Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center you will develop software to support world