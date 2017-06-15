Administrative Government Contractor jobs in Washington D.C.
Broaden your search
Refine your search
Function
-
Administrative
Remove selection
Location
-
Washington D.C.
Remove selection
Industry
-
Government Contractor
Remove selection
Career Level
Salary Range
- $31-40K 1
Job Title
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 3 jobs
-
Systems Administrator
Raytheon is supporting a U.S. Government customer on a large mission critical development and sustainment program to design
Top job
-
Healthcare Access and Value Policy Associate
The policy associate will lead tasks related to IMPAQ Health’s work with the CMS, including projects at CCIIO, CCSQ, and/or the Center for Medicaid.
Top job
-
Administrative Assistant/Office Manager
Job Summary/Company: Are you passionate about improving quality of life through disease prevention, health promotion, and the care of chronic heal...
-
Senior Administrative Assistant
Job Summary/Company: Sparks Group is seeking multifaceted and deadline driven Administrative professionals to support our partners in the DC region...
-
Front Desk Administrative Assistant
Front Desk Administrative Assistant Our client in Georgetown is looking for an experienced Front Desk Administrative Assistant. This is a Temporar...