Administrative Financial Services and Banking jobs in Washington D.C.
Found 3 jobs
V.P of Finance/CFO
The CFO will be responsible for planning, implementing, managing and controlling all financial-related activities of the company.
Business Development Officer
Business Development Officer Justice Federal Credit Union seeks a Business Development Officer to develop business relationships with prospective a...
Internal Auditor
Internal Auditor Justice Federal Credit Union seeks an Internal Auditor to plan and complete audits of all areas of the credit union in accordance ...
Executive Assistant
Job Summary/Company: A collaborative local investment management firm seeks detail-oriented Executive Assistant to support COO and Operations team...
Receptionist/Administrative Assistant
Receptionist/Administrative Assistant opening with our DC office.
Administrative Coordinator
The Ford Agency is seeking a bright and organized Administrative Coordinator for an economic advocacy group downtown. This is a project driven role.