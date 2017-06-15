Administrative Education jobs in Washington D.C.
Broaden your search
Refine your search
Function
-
Administrative
Remove selection
Location
-
Washington D.C.
Remove selection
Industry
-
Education
Remove selection
Career Level
Job Title
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 14 jobs
-
Associate Director, Corporate Relations
Council of Graduate Schools (CGS) Position Description: Associate Director, Corporate Relations Position Summary: The Council of Graduate Schools...
Top job
-
Teaching Assistant - Montessori
Private, Montessori school in Maryland is seeking dedicated, caring individuals to join their staff. Full-time, year-round positions (includes sum...
Top job
-
Program Analyst
Job Summary/Company: Are you dedicated to education on an international scale? Do you have excellent interpersonal and communication skills? If so,...
-
HR MANAGER
We are currently seeking a Human Resources Manager.
-
Program Coordinator, Continuing Legal Education Administration - Georgetown University Law Center
Georgetown Law Continuing Legal Education (CLE) has an established tradition with more than 30 years of experience providing the legal community high
-
Administrative Assistant, Executive Education and Business Law Scholars - Georgetown University Law
Tradition. Innovation. A superb faculty, hundreds of course offerings — and all of this just steps away from the Capitol and Supreme Court. Georgetow
-
Administrative Assistant - Office of Risk Management
Georgetown University maintains a comprehensive program of insurance and self-insurance to address a variety of exposures. The Office of Risk Managem
-
Grants Management System Analyst, Administrative Services - University Services
The Grants Management Systems Analyst configures, tests, and maintains Grants Management functionality for the Georgetown Management System in Workda
-
Grants and Contracts Administrator 3 - Georgetown University Medical Center
Georgetown University Medical Center is committed to excellence in research, education and the improvement of human health and well-being. Emphasizin
-
Desktop Computing Administrator
The Desktop Computing Administrator provides remote and onsite client computing services and support to the Georgetown University community. Working
-
Receptionist - Financial Affairs
The mission of Financial Affairs is to participate as a proactive partner in fulfilling Georgetown University's mission of teaching, research, schola
-
Senior Research Administrator, Center for Translational Transplant Medicine - Georgetown University
The Senior Research Administrator for the Center for Translational Transplant Medicine (CTTM), in a financial and administrative role, supports a var
-
Senior Gift Administration Analyst - Office of Advancement
The Senior Gift Administration Analyst is primarily responsible for financial and accounting principles of gift processing; serves as a liaison with
-
Gift Administration Analyst - Office of Advancement
GU360 System Reports Corrections Complex Gift Review Requirements Current Employees: If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this
-
Database Administrator, Department of Biology - Georgetown College
Reporting to the laboratory of Dr. Leslie Ries where research is conducted using biodiversity databases related to distribution and traits the Databa
-
Senior Database Administrator - Shared Resources - GU Medical Center
Shared Resources allow Lombardi and Georgetown scientists to pool their equipment, technicians and knowledge for the benefit of all. This program, wh