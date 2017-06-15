IT Engineering jobs in Warren
Found 7 jobs
-
Client Manager - Expert Witness
This position involves building relationships with attorneys at top law firms and with technology experts and placing experts on litigation projects.
Top job
-
SharePoint Software Engineer
DCS is looking for a SharePoint Software Engineer! Work with our customer's Army Ground Combat Vehicle Software Engineering Center to design and deve
-
Software Process Measurement Engineer
In the Software Process Measurement Engineer position you will work with our customer's Army Ground Combat Vehicle Systems and Software Integration a
-
Software Developer II - Autonomy
This is an opportunity to join the fast-paced world of autonomous solutions with DCS Corp's Army Ground Combat Systems engineering group located in W
-
Software Developer 1 - Autonomy
This is an opportunity to join the fast-paced world of autonomous solutions with DCS Corp's Army Ground Combat Systems engineering group located in W
-
Master Scheduler
Provide Master Scheduler expertise to support acquisition projects related to the fielding of Department of Defense (DoD) ground combat vehicle techn
-
Embedded Systems Engineer
Essential job functions include: As an Embedded System Engineer, you will support the design, development, integration, and testing of solutions invo
-
Software System Engineer - Ground Combat Vehicle
Provide systems engineering and project management for the design, development, fabrication, integration, test, maintenance and continual enhancement