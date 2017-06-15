Engineer jobs in Warren
Broaden your search
- Engineer 279
- Engineer, Michigan 6
Refine your search
Function
-
Engineer
Remove selection
Location
-
Warren
Remove selection
Industry
Career Level
Hours
Job Title
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 6 jobs
-
SharePoint Software Engineer
DCS is looking for a SharePoint Software Engineer! Work with our customer's Army Ground Combat Vehicle Software Engineering Center to design and deve
-
Software Process Measurement Engineer
In the Software Process Measurement Engineer position you will work with our customer's Army Ground Combat Vehicle Systems and Software Integration a
-
Project Engineer
As a Project Engineer you will provide project management support to the office of the Product Director for Army Watercraft Systems in the areas of C
-
Computer Engineer
As a Computer Engineer, you will support the design, development, integration, and testing of solutions for the US Army TARDEC Active Protection Inte
-
Embedded Systems Engineer
Essential job functions include: As an Embedded System Engineer, you will support the design, development, integration, and testing of solutions invo
-
Software System Engineer - Ground Combat Vehicle
Provide systems engineering and project management for the design, development, fabrication, integration, test, maintenance and continual enhancement