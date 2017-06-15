Telecommunications jobs
Found 8 jobs
TELECOM DESIGN ENGINEER III
Telecom Design Engineer III, Sprint Corporation, Reston, VA. Research, design, plan, develop and evaluate new, advanced network technologies by tr...
Telecommunication Operator, Weekends
hcare - A premier healthcare system - A compassionate mission of healing - Dynamic Maryland/Washington D.C. market We are a non-profit network of h...
Field Operations Technician
The Field Operations Technician will be responsible for installing, troubleshooting, programming, configuring and working with fiber and copper cable.
Accounts Payable Facilitator
The Accounts Payable Facilitator will check and approve all vouchers for payment, answer vendor inquiries, and maintain all accounts payable files.
NOC Technician
NOC Engineers with SolarWinds Experience Contract and Full-Time Positions Available The Network Operations Center (NOC) Engineer is responsible for...
Field Operations Technician
The Field Operations Technician will be responsible for installing, troubleshooting, programming, configuring and working with fiber and copper cable.
Support Center Representative, Award Winning Company
Job Summary/Company: Well-known, private industry company is seeking a talented recent college graduate (or near graduate) with a goal of establish...
Senior VOIP Engineer
DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT AND TASKS: Statement of Work: Our client is seeking a Senior VoIP Engineer who will be responsible for the design, implementat