Lawyer and Attorney Government and Public Services jobs in Springfield

Broaden your search

Refine your search

Function

Location

Industry

Career Level

Hours

Employer Type

Are You A Jobseeker?

Register/login today to:

  • View saved jobs
  • View applications
  • Upload your resume
Login or Register today
Sign up for job alerts

Found 2 jobs

  • Attorney

    • Springfield, Virginia
    • USAJobs

    RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help US Citizenship is required. Designated or Random Drug Testing requi...

    View details

    New

  • Attorney

    • Springfield, Virginia
    • USAJobs

    RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help US Citizenship is required. Designated or Random Drug Testing requi...

    View details

    New

Subscribe