Driver Automotive jobs in Springfield

Found 2 jobs
Automotive Technician/Mechanic
Job Purpose: Work as a member of a team to address customer requests for repair on their vehicles in a timely manner while maintaining quality of...
Professional Automotive Sales Representative
You will be primarily responsible for selling new and used cars, gross and volume standards and meeting CSI goals.
Circulation Driver (with CDL) - Class A or B
The Washington Post isn't one of the most read and respected newspapers in the area until it's delivered into readers' hands. That's where you come i
Student Truck Driver Your New Trucking Career Starts Here. We Train You. No Experience or CDL Neces
Join one of the fastest growing industries in the US! Begin a new career path in just 3 weeks as a Truck Driver for Swift Transportation, North Ameri