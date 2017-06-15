Social Services and Mental Health jobs
Found 25 jobs
Information Technology Admin Support Specialist
Support flight test activities for the Advanced Systems Integration (ASI) Task Team at the F/A-18 and EA-18G Advanced Weapons Lab (AWL). Secondary su
Supported Employment Specialist with Homeless Population
Community Connections, a nationally recognized Behavioral Health agency in Washington DC is looking for an energetic individual to join our Supported
TECHNICAL SUPPORT SPECIALIST I
Job Description: Provide technical assistance to computer users. Answer questions or resolve computer problems for clients in person, or via telephon
Speech-Language Pathologist
Provides assessments, develop and implement IEP goals and objectives using an integrated services model. Utilize various forms of data collection, ...
Adult Program Assistant, Alexandria VA
Definition Under general supervision, an incumbent in this position is responsible for the safety and well being of adult program participants
Adult Program Assistant, Rockville MD
Definition Under general supervision, an incumbent in this position is responsible for the safety and well being of adult program participants
Adult Program Coordinator Rockville, MD
Adult Program Coordinator Under general direction of the Adult Program Director, the incumbent is responsible for supervising a group of Program ...
PROJECT MANAGER, BRAINFUTURES
BrainFutures is seeking a strategic Project Manager who will manage new programmatic initiatives advancing brain health and treatment.
Clinical Case Manager - Recovery Community Team
Clinical Case Manager - Recovery Community Team Starting with the belief that people grow, develop, and evolve into their unique selves in the presen
Mental Health Professionals
Maryland Family Resource, Inc. is an outpatient mental health center that provides a continuum of mental health services
Special Education Elementary School Teacher
The Foundation Schools is a special education day school which delivers innovative school programs and support services for children and adolescent...
PSHP Case Manager
Looking for a fun, energetic team to serve marginalized formerly homeless individuals and families? Join our Permanent Supportive Housing Team at Com
Adult Program Kitchen Assistant/Job Coach
Definition Under the supervision of the Adult Program Kitchen Manager/Job Coach, the incumbent is responsible for assisting with all aspects of the...
Sentencing Advocate II
The Office of the Public Defender for Arlington County and the City of Falls Church seeks a passionate, dedicated individual...
Inpatient Case Manager (RN), PRN
hcare Take your passion for Case Management and your experience as a Registered Nurse to Shady Grove Medical Center, where community still matters....
Case Manager RN for Home Health - Hiring Bonus Available
e Show your care and compassion for your community and join the Adventist HealthCare family as a Home Health RN. Our team of nurses is proud of the...
Customer Support Specialist
We are currently looking for a Customer Support Specialist who will provide technical and customer service assistance including, but not limited to,
Education and Support Specialist III
Undergraduate Academic Advisor and Assistant to Associate Chair The George Mason University Department of Computer Science, within the Volgenau Sch...