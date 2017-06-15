Customer Service jobs in Silver Spring
Broaden your search
Refine your search
Function
-
Customer Service
Remove selection
Location
-
Silver Spring
Remove selection
Industry
Career Level
Salary Range
- $31-40K 2
- Negotiable 3
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 6 jobs
-
Marketing/ Leasing Consultant - Apartment Community
Leasing / Marketing Consultant – Part-Time Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms, is seeking a part-time Leasi...
-
Marketing & Leasing Consultant - Wash DC metro area - Floater / roving assignment
Floating Marketing / Leasing Consultant - Apartment Communities Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms, is seek...
-
Marketing / Leasing Consultant - Apartment Community - Rockville, MD
Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms is seeking a Full-Time Marketing / Leasing Consultant for Halpine View A...
-
Maintenance Technician - Apartment Community - Silver Spring, MD
Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms, is seeking a Maintenance Technician for a 250+ unit apartment community...
-
Marketing / Leasing Consultant - Apartment Community - Silver Spring, MD
Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms is seeking a Full-Time Marketing / Leasing Consultant for Montgomery Whi...
-
Customer Service Associate
**Job Description:** + Models and delivers a distinctive and delightful customer experience. + Registers sales on assigned cash register, provides cu