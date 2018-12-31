Security Guard and Public Safety jobs
Found 21 jobs
-
Security Guard
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Appointment may require a suitability...
New
-
Public Safety Dispatcher
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Business travel 5% RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Incumbent t...
New
-
Public Safety Policy Analyst
Work as part of an internal Booz Allen team, providing stakeholder engagement and analysis, policy analysis, strategy implementation, and meeting ...
-
Continued Suitability for Use, Scientist III (1061-679)
This is a hands-on non-supervisory position in the Reference Standard Technical Operations (RSTO) Department within the Global Laboratory Operation...
-
(Senior) Pharmacopeial Specialist (1062-679)
This is a non-supervisory scientific position in the Chemical Medicines Department (CM) reporting to Director. The role is that of an individual co...
-
Scientist III/IV - Verification Services (1059-679)
Summary of the Position: This is a hands-on non-supervisory position that supports the important work of USP’s verification programs. Responsibilit...
-
Manager- Security Training
-
NMR Scientist III (Two Year Fixed Term Employment) (1047-679)
THIS IS A TWO YEAR FIXED TERM, FULL-TIME POSITION, WITH REGULAR BENEFITS. This is a hands-on bench position in USP’s EPE and NMR Laboratory, in the...
-
Department of State Armed Uniform Protection Officer
DOS – ARMED UNIFORMED PROTECTION OFFICER (UPO) The Uniformed Protection Officer is responsible for, but not limited to; special events, emergencies...
-
Protective Service Officer
Paragon Systems is currently hiring for Protective Service Officers to support our contract in the Department of Justice. Apply today!
-
Part-Time Special Police Officer
Sidwell Friends School is seeking part-time / weekend Special Police Officers. Applicants must have a current SPO license, have the ability to pass...
-
Scientist IV-V Reference Standards Laboratory (1039-679)
This is a key hands-on, leadership position in USP’s Reference Standards Laboratory. In this role, the Scientist IV/V shares technical responsibili...
-
Scientist III/IV, Biologics (1033-679)
This is a highly technical, hands-on, and non-supervisory position in USP’s Biologics & Biotechnology (B&B) Laboratory. In this role, the scientist...
-
Public Safety Communicator I
Do you want to make a difference in your community? Do you want to help save lives? Would you find it rewarding to be a crucial link in the public ...
-
(Associate) Laboratory Technician (1029-679)
This is a hands-on, non-supervisory position in Reference Standards Production. In this role, the Associate Laboratory Technician will be responsib...
-
Scientific Liaison (1022-679)
This is a non-supervisory hands-on, highly technical position that supports Dietary Supplements standard-setting activities by providing standards ...
-
Scientist III (FIXED TERM) (1015-679)
THIS IS A FIXED TERM, FULL-TIME POSITION, WITH REGULAR BENEFITS, SCHEDULED TO TERMINATE ON 12/31/2018. The position is a non-supervisory position t...
-
Associate Scientific Liaison (1014-679)
This is a non-supervisory scientific position in the General Chapters Group within the Compendial Science Department. The incumbent is responsible ...
-
SENIOR PUBLIC SAFETY TECHNOLOGY SPECIALIST
The Arlington County Public Safety Information Technology (PSIT) group is hiring a Senior Public Safety Technology Specialist to provide leadership...
-
(Associate) Scientific Liaison-Chemical Medicines (939-679)
This is a non-supervisory scientific position in the Chemical Medicines Department (CM) reporting to Director/Team Leader. The role is that of an i...