School and Teaching jobs in Research

Found 28 jobs
Receptionist/Front Desk
Seeking a driven, outgoing, energetic and unique individual to help with daily operational functions! The perfect candidate will answer phones, hel...
Term Instructor/Assistant/Associate Professor of ISOM
Term Instructor/Assistant/Associate Professor of ISOM The Information Systems and Operations Management (ISOM) area of the School of Business at Ge...
Assistant Professor, Sedimentology/Sedimentary Processes (Tenure-Track)
Assistant Professor, Sedimentology/Sedimentary Processes (Tenure-Track) The George Mason University Department of Atmospheric, Oceanic, and Earth S...
Assistant Professor, Data Sciences (Tenure-Track)
Assistant Professor, Data Science (Tenure-Track ) The George Mason University, Department of Computational and Data Sciences (CDS) in the College o...
Assistant Professor, Statistics and Visualization (Tenure-Track)
Assistant Professor, Statistics and Visualization (Tenure-Track) The George Mason University Department of Computational and Data Sciences (CDS) in...
Assistant Professor of Inorganic/Materials Chemistry (Tenure-Track)
Assistant Professor of Inorganic/Materials Chemistry (Tenure Track) The George Mason University, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry in the Co...
Assistant Professor of Experimental/Biomaterials/Condensed Matter (Tenure-Track)
Assistant Professor, Experimental/Biomaterials/Condensed Matter (Tenure Track) The George Mason University, Department of Physics & Astronomy in th...
Assistant Professor of Genetics
Assistant Professor of Genetics (Tenure-Track) The George Mason University, Department of Biology in the College of Science invites applications fo...
Term Instructor or Assistant Professor, Computer Science
Term Instructor or Assistant Professor, Computer Science The George Mason University Department of Computer Science, within the Volgenau School of ...
Term Instructor/Assistant Professor in Health, Medicine and Society
Term Instructor/Assistant Professor in Health, Medicine and Society The George Mason University School of Integrative Studies (http://sis.gmu.edu/)...
Tenured/Tenure-Track Assistant/Associate Professor, Statistics
Tenured/Tenure-Track Assistant/Associate Professor, Statistics The George Mason University Department of Statistics, within the Volgenau School of ...
Tenured Associate/Full Professor, Economics
Tenured Associate/Full Professor, Economics The George Mason University Department of Economics seeks applications for a full-time, Tenured Associa...
Tenure-Track Assistant Professor - School of Integrative Studies, Childhood Studies/Child and
Tenure-Track Assistant Professor - School of Integrative Studies, Childhood Studies/Child and Family Studies The George Mason University School of ...
Tenure-Track Assistant Professor, Philosophy
Tenure-Track Assistant Professor, Philosophy The George Mason University Department of Philosophy invites applications for a full-time, tenure-trac...
Advanced Assistant or Associate Professor - Department of History and Art History
Advanced Assistant or Associate Professor - Department of History and Art History The George Mason University Department of History and Art History...
Tenure-Track Assistant Professor, Remote Sensing
Tenure-Track Assistant Professor, Remote Sensing The George Mason University Department of Geography and Geoinformation Science (GGS) invites appli...
Tenure-Track Assistant Professor, GIScience
Tenure-Track Assistant Professor, GIScience The George Mason University Department of Geography and Geoinformation Science (GGS) invites applicatio...
Education Policy (Tenure-Line Position, Associate/Full Professor)
Education Policy (Tenure-Line Position, Associate/Full Professor) The George Mason University College of Education and Human Development (cehd.gmu....
Director of Composition (Tenure-Track, Advanced Assistant Professor)
Director of Composition (Tenure-Track, Advanced Assistant Professor) The George Mason University Department of English invites applications for a n...
Assistant Professor, Folklore and Public Humanities
Assistant Professor, Folklore and Public Humanities The George Mason University Department of English invites applications for a nine-month, tenure...
Kinesiology (Tenure-Line, Associate/Full Professor Rank)
Kinesiology (Tenure-Line, Associate/Full Professor Rank) The George Mason University, College of Education and Human Development, Division of Healt...