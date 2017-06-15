School and Teaching jobs in Other
Found 10 jobs
Route Driver / Service Shred Tech
The Shredding Company is seeking FT drivers. Must be self-motivated and responsible with clean background. Duties include driving a fully automated...
Teaching Assistant - Montessori
Private, Montessori school in Maryland is seeking dedicated, caring individuals to join their staff. Full-time, year-round positions (includes sum...
Agent
Title: Agent, Working Title: Extension Educator, Family and Consumer Sciences (Healthy Living)
Classroom Paraprofessional
Provide positive support to students throughout the school day and maintain a safe environment. Support classroom teacher with school activities
Teaching Assistant - Montessori
Private, Montessori school in Maryland is seeking dedicated, caring individuals to join their staff. Full-time, year-round positions (includes sum...
Assistant Professor, Interior Design (Tenure Track)
Responsibilities The Department of Interior Design at Marymount University invites applications for a 9-month full-time, tenure-track Assistant Pro...
RN BSN STAFF DEVELOPMENT EDUCATOR
Job Description: Welcome to Sentara CarePlex Hospital!About Sentara CarePlex Hospital:Sentara CarePlex Hospital is a technologically advanced, acute
STAFF DEVELOPMENT EDUCATOR, RN
Job Description: Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, the area's first Magnet hospital, is accepting applications for a Staff Development Coordinator.Th
STAFF DEVELOPMENT EDUCATOR, RN
Job Description: We are seeking a full-time DAY shift Staff Development Educator for our 20-bed Cardiovascular Surgery ICU/Cardiac Recovery Room at S
STAFF DEVELOPMENT EDUCATOR (RN) - Vascular Transplant Stepdown Unit
Job Description: We are seeking a full-time Staff Educator for our Vascular Step-down Unit at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. $10,000 SIGN-ON BONUS
Tenure-Track Assistant Professor of Graphic Design
Tenure-Track Assistant Professor of Graphic Design The George Mason University School of Art, within the College of Visual and Performing Arts (CVP...
Adjuncts - Interior Design
Responsibilities Adjunct positions are pool positions. Qualified applicants will be contacted as a teaching need arises. Marymount University seeks...