School and Teaching jobs in Nonprofit

Found 9 jobs
Associate Director, Corporate Relations
Council of Graduate Schools (CGS) Position Description: Associate Director, Corporate Relations Position Summary: The Council of Graduate Schools...
Board Administrator and Governance Advisor
With minimal oversight, the incumbent is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the ANA Board of Directors and is privy to confidential matters
Federal Relations Specialist
Identifies, analyzes and tracks national and federal health-related information in support of The Joint Commission’s goals and priorities. Supports...
Family Teaching Couple / Houseparents
Family Teaching Couples (House Parents) provide at risk youth the potential to become productive members of society through family style living.
INSTRUCTIONAL AIDES: SPECIAL EDUCATION
PHILLIPS Programs, an award winning organization, has ongoing needs for instructional aides. PHILLIPS School ~ Annandale is a blue ribbon private ...
School Bus Aides
IMMEDIATE OPENING for School Bus Aides PHILLIPS Programs, an award winning organization, have immediate openings for Bus Aides! PHILLIPS School ~ A...
Recreation Coordinator
Recreation Coordinator – Special Education PHILLIPS Programs, winner of the Washington Post Award for Excellence in Non-Profit Management, is the p...
COUNSELOR/THERAPIST
COUNSELOR/THERAPIST: SPECIAL EDUCATION PHILLIPS Programs, an award winning organization, has an immediate opening for a full time Counselor/Therapi...
PHILLIPS Programs - Program Director ~ Annandale School
PHILLIPS Programs: Program Director ~ Annandale Campus Applications are being accepted for this key leadership posit...
Immigrant Educator
Intern in DC through The Discipleship Year Program at Briya Public Charter School. Briya (www.briya.org) serves the Low-Income Immigrant Community,...