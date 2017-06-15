School and Teaching jobs in Education
Associate Director, Corporate Relations
Council of Graduate Schools (CGS) Position Description: Associate Director, Corporate Relations Position Summary: The Council of Graduate Schools...
Teaching Assistant - Montessori
Private, Montessori school in Maryland is seeking dedicated, caring individuals to join their staff. Full-time, year-round positions (includes sum...
Teacher, Grade 5
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed
Teacher, ELL
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed
Teacher, English
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed
Teacher, EL
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed
Cafeteria Monitor (Part Time)
This is a part-time employee working in the school lunchroom in an elementary school. An employee in this class is responsible for overseeing student
Teacher Assistant, Study Hall Monitor
The employee monitors student work and supervises students in a study hall. He/She is responsible for keeping order and maintaining a quiet study atm
Librarian
The Librarian provides students and teachers intellectual and physical access to materials in appropriate formats (books, periodicals, videos, DVDs,
Instructional Facilitator, Technology
The IFT works directly with staff through the coaching cycle (planning, modeling, and reflecting), to effectively meet teaching and learning needs. I
Visiting Lecturer, French Studies
The department of Modern Languages, Linguistics and Intercultural Communication (MLLI) at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) is se...
Visiting Lecturer, Spanish: Latin American Literature and Culture
The department of Modern Languages, Linguistics and Intercultural Communication (MLLI) at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) is se...
Visiting Lecturer, Linguistics
The department of Modern Languages, Linguistics and Intercultural Communication (MLLI) at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) is se...
Teacher, EL
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed
Teacher, Business Edication
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed
Teacher, Reading
To provide expert attention to the needs of students in the area of reading and support teachers in the implementation of effective reading instructi
Teacher, Grade 3
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed
Teacher Assistant, Special Education
This is work providing instructional support, training, and personal assistance to teachers of students with physical disabilities or intellectual di
PALS Tutor
The PALS tutor works with students in grades K-3 in small groups of students of five or less, who have been identified as needing additional support
Principal - K-8 Program School
The Principal, K-8 Program School directs the development of the school vision, and establishes and maintains the school philosophy and educational
Teacher, English
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed