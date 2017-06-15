School and Teaching jobs in Education

Found 372 jobs

  • Associate Director, Corporate Relations

    • Washington D.C.
    • Starting Salary range is $60 to $90k plus excellent fringe benefits package
    • Council of Graduate Schools (CGS)

    Council of Graduate Schools (CGS)   Position Description: Associate Director, Corporate Relations Position Summary: The Council of Graduate Schools...

    Top job

  • Teaching Assistant - Montessori

    • Silver Spring, Maryland
    • 12/hour
    • Julia Brown Montessori Schools

    Private, Montessori school in Maryland is seeking dedicated, caring individuals to join their staff.  Full-time, year-round positions (includes sum...

    Top job

  • Teacher, Grade 5

    • Sterling, VA
    • Loudoun County Public Schools

    Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed

  • Teacher, ELL

    • Leesburg, VA
    • Loudoun County Public Schools

    Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed

  • Teacher, English

    • Leesburg, VA
    • Loudoun County Public Schools

    Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed

  • Teacher, EL

    • Leesburg, VA
    • Loudoun County Public Schools

    Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed

  • Cafeteria Monitor (Part Time)

    • Ashburn, VA
    • Loudoun County Public Schools

    This is a part-time employee working in the school lunchroom in an elementary school. An employee in this class is responsible for overseeing student

  • Teacher Assistant, Study Hall Monitor

    • Ashburn, VA
    • Loudoun County Public Schools

    The employee monitors student work and supervises students in a study hall. He/She is responsible for keeping order and maintaining a quiet study atm

  • Librarian

    • Aldie, VA
    • Loudoun County Public Schools

    The Librarian provides students and teachers intellectual and physical access to materials in appropriate formats (books, periodicals, videos, DVDs,

  • Instructional Facilitator, Technology

    • Aldie, VA
    • Loudoun County Public Schools

    The IFT works directly with staff through the coaching cycle (planning, modeling, and reflecting), to effectively meet teaching and learning needs. I

  • Visiting Lecturer, French Studies

    • Baltimore County, Maryland
    • University of Maryland, Baltimore County, MLLI Department

    The department of Modern Languages, Linguistics and Intercultural Communication (MLLI) at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) is se...

  • Visiting Lecturer, Spanish: Latin American Literature and Culture

    • Baltimore County, Maryland
    • University of Maryland, Baltimore County, MLLI Department

    The department of Modern Languages, Linguistics and Intercultural Communication (MLLI) at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) is se...

  • Visiting Lecturer, Linguistics

    • Baltimore County, Maryland
    • University of Maryland, Baltimore County, MLLI Department

    The department of Modern Languages, Linguistics and Intercultural Communication (MLLI) at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) is se...

  • Teacher, EL

    • Middleburg, VA
    • Loudoun County Public Schools

    Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed

  • Teacher, Business Edication

    • Leesburg, VA
    • Loudoun County Public Schools

    Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed

  • Teacher, Reading

    • Leesburg, VA
    • Loudoun County Public Schools

    To provide expert attention to the needs of students in the area of reading and support teachers in the implementation of effective reading instructi

  • Teacher, Grade 3

    • Leesburg, VA
    • Loudoun County Public Schools

    Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed

  • Teacher Assistant, Special Education

    • Ashburn, VA
    • Loudoun County Public Schools

    This is work providing instructional support, training, and personal assistance to teachers of students with physical disabilities or intellectual di

  • PALS Tutor

    • Ashburn, VA
    • Loudoun County Public Schools

    The PALS tutor works with students in grades K-3 in small groups of students of five or less, who have been identified as needing additional support

  • Principal - K-8 Program School

    • Alexandria, Virginia
    • Alexandria City Public Schools

    The Principal, K-8 Program School directs the development of the school vision, and establishes and maintains the school philosophy and educational

  • Teacher, English

    • Chantilly, VA
    • Loudoun County Public Schools

    Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed

