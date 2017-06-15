Sales jobs in Specialty Trades
- Sales 785
- Full Time 13
Found 13 jobs
Electrical Apprentice
Electrical Apprentice about the position… Do you love working with your hands? Are you interested in construction and in becoming an electrician? T...
Professional Barbers
Bevans Grooming is looking for a professional barber to join our team in a luxurious environement
HVAC Res Sales Person
HVAC Res Sales Person Exp replace equip sale 301-251-0470
Sales/Job Coordinator
Experienced Full time Sales/Job Coordinator
Lube Technician
Be a part of one of the most important teams in the dealership - The service department! As a Lube Technician, you will quickly and efficien
Body Technician
Our Auto Body Technicians (Body Techs) repair damaged body parts and bodies of vehicles in accordance with factory and dealership specifications. In
Body Technician
Our Auto Body Technicians (Body Techs) repair damaged body parts and bodies of vehicles in accordance with factory and dealership specifications. In
Body Technician
Our Auto Body Technicians (Body Techs) repair damaged body parts and bodies of vehicles in accordance with factory and dealership specifications. In
Body Technician
Our Auto Body Technicians (Body Techs) repair damaged body parts and bodies of vehicles in accordance with factory and dealership specifications. In
Lube Technician
Be a part of one of the most important teams in the dealership - The service department! As a Lube Technician, you will quickly and efficien
HVAC Commercial Service Sales Account Executive
My client is a widely regarded Commercial HVAC Service and Installation company. They need someone to do an Account Executive role than knows HVAC Se
Sales Representative - Security
Overview An exciting variable-based pay opportunity with uncapped earnings potential! Average earnings $65K - $75K. Join DEFENDERS, the only ADT-Auth
Inside Lawn & Garden Sales Associate(Chantilly)
**Job Description:** The primary function of the Customer Service Associate (CSA) is to assist customers with all of their shopping needs. This inclu
Sales Representative - Security
OverviewAn exciting variable-based pay opportunity with uncapped earnings potential! Average earnings $65K - $75K.Join DEFENDERS, the only ADT-Author
PT - Millwork Weekend Sales Associate
**Job Description:** Responsible for assisting customers with all of their shopping needs including assisting customers in the selection, demonstrati