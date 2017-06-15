Sales jobs in Government and Public Services
Broaden your search
- Sales 785
Refine your search
Function
-
Sales
Remove selection
Location
Industry
-
Government and Public Services
Remove selection
- Federal 2
Career Level
Hours
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 2 jobs
-
SALES ASSOCIATE NF-1
KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help See Duties and Qualifications EVALUATIONS: At least 1 year experience working in a customer and sales-focused environment is...
New
-
Sales Manager - Mkt 2 / Federal Civilian
Description The Sales Manager is responsible for leading an inside team of Account Managers within a specific sales segment, meeting and exceeding sa