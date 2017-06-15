Sales jobs
Found 785 jobs
Search and apply for Sales jobs in Retail, Transportation and more below. Newest jobs are shown first, but click 'Salary' just below to sort by salary. Don't see the position you want? Change your search on the left or sign up for our email job alerts and stay updated on who is hiring.
Professional Automotive Sales Representative
You will be primarily responsible for selling new and used cars, gross and volume standards and meeting CSI goals.
SALES ASSOCIATE NF-1
KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help See Duties and Qualifications EVALUATIONS: At least 1 year experience working in a customer and sales-focused environment is...
New
HVAC Res Sales Person
HVAC Res Sales Person Exp replace equip sale 301-251-0470
New
Customer Success Specialist
The Customer Success Specialist will serve as a trusted advisor and success evangelist for institutional customers of APA Style CENTRAL. The incumb...
Parts Counter Clerk
The Parts Counter Clerk sells parts to all available customers, over the counter, through the shop, on the phone, or online. In this role, you'll: As
Parts Counter Clerk
The Parts Counter Clerk sells parts to all available customers, over the counter, through the shop, on the phone, or online. In this role, you'll: As
New Home Sales Assistant
The Sales Assistant plays an important role in supporting the Sales Team in achieving the sales and settlement goals for the respective community. ...
New Home Sales Manager
The sales manager position reports directly to the General Sales Manager. General responsibilities are to assist in meeting the sales and settle...
Inside Sales Representative
Job Summary/Company: Are you a result driven Sales Representative? Do you thrive off actively seeking and engaging with prospective customers? We h...
Travel Agent Selling Alaska Cruise-Tours
Full time experienced travel agent selling Alaska. Quality leads, no cold calls, excellent salary and commissions. Private office with parking
Sales/Job Coordinator
Experienced Full time Sales/Job Coordinator
Marketing / Leasing Consultant - Waldorf, MD - apartment community
Leasing / Marketing Consultant Waldorf, MD Grady Management, Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms, is seeking a Leasing/Market...
Sales Consultant
Position Summary The Sales Consultant is directly responsible for selling new and used cars, providing our customers with the highest level of custom
Sales Consultant
Position Summary The Sales Consultant is directly responsible for selling new and used cars, providing our customers with the highest level of custom
Account Manager
This is a key sales position in a wine importing company based in Northern Virginia. Primary responsibilities will be to provide sales support to...
Inside Sales Representative (ISR)
Summary of Position Ekahau is continuing to grow, and we are hiring an Inside Sale Representative (ISR) to support our Americas Sales Team. The ISR...
Scientific Sales Consultant
The Scientific Sales Consultant is responsible for developing and selling systems and solutions for use in observational and behavioral research.
Sales Development promoting to Account Executive
We are seeking an energetic sales development associate for an emerging company that makes simulators for driver training, reducing accidents and s...
Part time Apartment Marketing / Leasing Consultant - Alexandria, VA
Leasing / Marketing Consultant - PART TIME Alexandria, VA Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms, is seeking a ...