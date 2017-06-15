Project Manager and PMP jobs in Rockville

Broaden your search

Refine your search

Function

Location

Career Level

Hours

Employer Type

Are You A Jobseeker?

Register/login today to:

  • View saved jobs
  • View applications
  • Upload your resume
Login or Register today
Sign up for job alerts

Found 2 jobs

  • Project Manager

    • Rockville, Maryland
    • Salary Range (Non-Negotiable): $93,482–$103,868
    • American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

    Description The role of the Project Manager (PM) in the Office of Business Excellence is to drive results and business solutions by using project m...

    View details

  • (Senior) IT Project Manager (1042-679)

    • Rockville, Maryland, United States
    • US Pharmacopeia (USP)

    The (Senior) IT Project Manager is responsible for leading complex, strategic, cross functional projects with a high level of autonomy. The Senior ...

    View details

Subscribe