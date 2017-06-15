Operations / Logistics Nonprofit jobs in Rockville
Function
Operations / Logistics
Location
Rockville
Industry
Nonprofit
Found 1 job
V.P of Finance/CFO
The CFO will be responsible for planning, implementing, managing and controlling all financial-related activities of the company.
Board Administrator and Governance Advisor
With minimal oversight, the incumbent is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the ANA Board of Directors and is privy to confidential matters
Accreditation Coordinator
Description The purpose of this position is to support the work of the accreditation program of the Council on Academic Accreditation in Audiology ...