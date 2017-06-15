Customer Service Nonprofit jobs in Rockville
Found 2 jobs
-
Director of Office Systems/Facilities Manager
The incumbent identifies requirements, designs and implements policies and procedures, and oversees the maintenance of all systems.
Top job
-
Deputy Senior Director, Finance
The Optical Society (OSA) is recruiting for a Deputy Senior Director, Finance. The Deputy Senior Director (DSD), Finance is responsible for the ove...
Top job
-
Federal Relations Specialist
Identifies, analyzes and tracks national and federal health-related information in support of The Joint Commission’s goals and priorities. Supports...
Top job
-
Call Center Representative
Job Summary/Company: Sparks Group has collaborated with one of the most well-respected companies in their industry. We are hiring well tenured cand...
-
Account Manager, Membership and Sales
Description The purpose of this position is to serve as a frontline contact center representative, providing courteous, knowledgeable service to AS...