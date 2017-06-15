Customer Service Automotive jobs in Rockville
Broaden your search
Refine your search
Function
-
Customer Service
Remove selection
Location
-
Rockville
Remove selection
Industry
-
Automotive
Remove selection
Career Level
Hours
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 1 job
-
Professional Automotive Sales Representative
You will be primarily responsible for selling new and used cars, gross and volume standards and meeting CSI goals.
Top job
-
Automotive Technician/Mechanic
Job Purpose: Work as a member of a team to address customer requests for repair on their vehicles in a timely manner while maintaining quality of...
Top job
-
Call Center Advisor
Is this job for you? Hmmm...let see. Are you: Able to work in a team Able to ensure excellence in every interaction with customers Able to maintain h