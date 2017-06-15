Customer Service jobs in Rockville
Broaden your search
Refine your search
Function
-
Customer Service
Remove selection
Location
-
Rockville
Remove selection
Industry
Career Level
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 7 jobs
-
Call Center Representative
Job Summary/Company: Sparks Group has collaborated with one of the most well-respected companies in their industry. We are hiring well tenured cand...
-
Commercial Account Executive
Job Summary/Company: Sparks Group is working with a fast growing privately-held insurance agency based in Rockville, MD to identify talented insura...
-
Account Manager, Membership and Sales
Description The purpose of this position is to serve as a frontline contact center representative, providing courteous, knowledgeable service to AS...
-
Support Center Representative, Award Winning Company
Job Summary/Company: Well-known, private industry company is seeking a talented recent college graduate (or near graduate) with a goal of establish...
-
Call Center Advisor
Is this job for you? Hmmm...let see. Are you: Able to work in a team Able to ensure excellence in every interaction with customers Able to maintain h
-
Customer Service Reps - Drive for Lyft During Off Hours, Make up to $28/Hr
What is Lyft? Lyft matches drivers with passengers who request rides through the Lyft smartphone app. Signing up to be a Lyft driver is the perfect o
-
Customer Service Reps - Drive for Lyft During Off Hours, Make up to $28/Hr
Customer Service Reps - Drive for Lyft During Off Hours, Make up to $28/Hr - Rockville