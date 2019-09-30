Communications jobs in Rockville
Found 3 jobs
Director of Communications
AAI, a non-profit society. Seeking individual with strong writing, editorial, management and organization skills to lead Communications Department
Multimedia Production Coordinator
The Multimedia Coordinator assists the Director of Marketing and Communications working both collaboratively and independently to problem-solve and...
Program Communications Manager (FIXED TERM) (1045-679)
THIS IS A FIXED TERM, FULL-TIME POSITION, WITH REGULAR BENEFITS, SCHEDULED TO TERMINATE ON 09/30/2019. The Program Communications Manager for the U...