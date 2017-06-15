Automotive Repair and Mechanic jobs in Rockville

Broaden your search

Refine your search

Function

Location

Industry

Career Level

Hours

Job Title

Employer Type

Are You A Jobseeker?

Register/login today to:

  • View saved jobs
  • View applications
  • Upload your resume
Login or Register today
Sign up for job alerts

Found 2 jobs

  • Parts Counter Clerk

    • Rockville, MD
    • DARCARS Automotive Group

    The Parts Counter Clerk sells parts to all available customers, over the counter, through the shop, on the phone, or online. In this role, you'll: As

    View details

  • Body Technician

    • Rockville, MD
    • DARCARS Automotive Group

    Our Auto Body Technicians (Body Techs) repair damaged body parts and bodies of vehicles in accordance with factory and dealership specifications. In

    View details

Subscribe