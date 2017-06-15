Audit and Tax jobs in Rockville

Broaden your search

Refine your search

Function

Location

Industry

Career Level

Hours

Employer Type

Are You A Jobseeker?

Register/login today to:

  • View saved jobs
  • View applications
  • Upload your resume
Login or Register today
Sign up for job alerts

Found 6 jobs

  • Audit Manager

    • Rockville, MD
    • NRI

    Boutique CPA firm with a stimulating/positive work environment seeks CPA (or or close) to take on day to day public accounting responsibilities. The

    View details

  • Sr. Auditor

    • Rockville, MD
    • NRI

    Established CPA firm with a passion for excellence seeks Sr. Auditor to join their team and run audit engagements. This firm is different in that the

    View details

  • Tax Manager

    • Rockville, MD
    • NRI

    Mid-sized CPA firm that provides accounting, tax, and business consulting services, seeks a Tax Manager to function as a liaison between partner, cli

    View details

  • Tax Manager Estates and Trusts

    • Rockville, MD
    • NRI

    Rockville based CPA firm experiencing continued growth and success seeks Manager level individual with expertise in estates and trusts. Work environm

    View details

  • Tax Manger

    • Rockville, MD
    • NRI

    You'll love this place! It's a CPA firm in Rockville, MD that offers a truly great work environment and family-like atmosphere. Due to continued grow

    View details

  • Audit Manager

    • Rockville, MD
    • NRI

    Boutique CPA firm with a work environment that is stimulating and positive seeks CPA (or close) to take on management of engagements, planning, sched

    View details

Sign up for job alerts

Subscribe