IT jobs in Ridgecrest
- IT 1835
- IT, California 11
Ridgecrest
- Engineering 11
- Security 2
- Specialty Trades 1
- Full Time 11
Found 11 jobs
CM/DM/Block Support
Responsible for providing Configuration Management (CM), Data Management (DM), and/or Block support to the F/A-18 & EA-18G IPT and for effectively id
H-1 Laboratory Technician
Perform as an H-1 laboratory technician, troubleshooting and modifying laboratory systems. Essential Job Functions: Troubleshoot and correct laborato
Security Program Support
Provide program security to the AWL to include facility, materials and personnel. Essential Functions: Provide building security systems support of t
Security Program Support
Provide program security to the AWL to include facility, materials and personnel. Essential Functions: Provide building security systems support of t
EA-18G Lab Tech Support
EA-18G Lab Technician will provide the following support for the EA-18G lab at the F/A-18 AWIL Essential Job Functions: Install, update software for
CM/DM Support
Responsible for providing Configuration Management (CM) and/or Data Management (DM) support to the F/A-18 & EA-18G IPT and for effectively identifyin
JSSA Software Engineer II
Provide software engineering/programming services to the AV-8B/T-45 JSSA Integrated Product Team (IPT) program at NAWCWD China Lake. Essential Job Fu
F/A-18 Software Modeling Subject Matter Expert
Subject Matter Expert in Cameo/Magic Draw or Rhapsody or Sparx Enterprise Architect tool to provide knowledge and expertise in model based System/Sof
System Administrator (Network)
Essential Job Functions: Provide support for hardware and software installation, maintenance, and security of Microsoft Windows servers and clients.
System Administrator (SWDTT)
Essential Job Functions: Provide support for hardware and software installation, maintenance, and security of Microsoft Windows servers and clients.
System Administrator
Essential Job Functions: Provide support for hardware and software installation, maintenance, and security of Microsoft Windows servers and clients.