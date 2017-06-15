Construction and Skilled Trades Engineering jobs in Ridgecrest
Broaden your search
- Construction and Skilled Trades, Ridgecrest, California 1
- Construction and Skilled Trades, Engineering, California 1
Refine your search
Function
-
Construction and Skilled Trades
Remove selection
Location
-
Ridgecrest
Remove selection
Industry
-
Engineering
Remove selection
Career Level
Hours
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 1 job
-
Client Manager - Expert Witness
This position involves building relationships with attorneys at top law firms and with technology experts and placing experts on litigation projects.
Top job
-
Instrumentation Engineering Technician
Instrumentation Engineering Technician (Mechanical/CAD) Essential Job Functions: Generate mechanical drawings, using Creo Paremetric 4.0, in accordan