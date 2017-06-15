Retail jobs
- United States 486
-
Retail
- Retail Sales 33
Found 486 jobs
Search and apply for Retail industry jobs like Management, Sales, and more below. Newest jobs are shown first, but click 'Salary' just below to sort by salary. Don't see the position you want? Change your search on the left or sign up for our email job alerts and stay updated on who is hiring.
-
Immediate Hire! Apply today Lowe's of Chantilly
Do you love where you work? We can help! Join us at the Chantilly Lowe's. We are seeking dedicated associates to help customer's love where they li...
-
Property Manager (Retail) 70-80K + bonus potential!
Great opportunity with this DC based commercial property management firm. The Property Manager will be exposed to all aspects of real estate investme
-
Director of Brand Design (Packaging)
Job Summary/Company: Sparks Group has partnered with a top employer in the DC Metro Area to identify an experience and strategic Director of Brand ...
-
Customer Care Specialist
Job Summary/Company: Seeking to join a company who reflects both external and internal customer experience? Happy environment? Then look no furthe...
-
Head Cashier
Job Requirements Requires morning, afternoon, and evening availability any day of the week. Physical ability to move large, bulky and/or heavy merc...
-
Retail Sales - Women's Fragrances - The Mall in
/For employment consideration, only one application is necessary. Please apply only to the one position you are primarily interested in pursuing./ No
-
Macy's Retail Sales, Part Time: Ballston Common
**Description:** *Job Overview:* As a Retail Associate, you will be an integral part of bringing the magic of Macy's to life. Sales Associates provid
-
Cashier/Clerk
Rite Aid - now Walgreens Store #11225 SUMMARY The primary purpose of this position is to provide excellent customer service to people shopping in Rit
-
Macy's Retail Sales, Part Time: The Fashion Center at Pentagon City
**Description:** *Job Overview:* As a Retail Associate, you will be an integral part of bringing the magic of Macy's to life. Sales Associates provid
-
Macy's Retail Sales, Full Time: The Fashion Center at Pentagon City
**Description:** *Job Overview:* As a Retail Associate, you will be an integral part of bringing the magic of Macy's to life. Sales Associates provid
-
Customer Service Associate IV
**Job Description:** Position Description Responsible for assisting customers with all of their shopping needs including assisting customers in the s
-
Customer Service Associate
**Job Description:** + Models and delivers a distinctive and delightful customer experience. + Registers sales on assigned cash register, provides cu
-
Store Seasonal Employee-Windows & Walls
**Job Description:** Position Description Responsible for assisting customers with all of their shopping needs including assisting customers in the s
-
Customer Service Associate
**Job Description:** + Models and delivers a distinctive and delightful customer experience. + Registers sales on assigned cash register, provides cu
-
Retail Sales Specialist Full Time
**Summary** **Retail Sales Specialist FULL Time** Our company has the perfect opportunity for a candidate that looks forward to new product releases
-
Cashier Job
Cashier Job Apply now " Date: Mar 7, 2018 Location: Gainesville, VA, US, 20155 Company: BJ's Wholesale Club, Inc. BJ's Wholesale Club was the first r
-
Customer Service Associate IV
**Job Description:** Position Description Responsible for assisting customers with all of their shopping needs including assisting customers in the s
-
Store Seasonal Employee
**Job Description:** Position Description Responsible for assisting customers with all of their shopping needs including assisting customers in the s
-
Macy's Retail Sales, Full Time: Christiana
**Description:** *Job Overview:* As a Retail Associate, you will be an integral part of bringing the magic of Macy's to life. Sales Associates provid
-
Store Manager
**114098BR** **Title:** STORE MANAGER **Division:** STORE **Job Description:** **Store Managers** at Dollar Tree are responsible for the following: +