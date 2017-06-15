Purchasing Manager and Buyer jobs in Government and Public Services
Found 6 jobs
Attorney (Procurement & Property Law - Real Estate Attorney)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Occasional travel may be required. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: ...
Procurement Analyst
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
Procurement Analyst
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You...
PROCUREMENT ANALYST
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You may qualify for reimbursement of relocation expenses in...
Attorney (Procurement & Property Law - Government Contracts Attorney)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Occasional Travel may be required. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: ...
PROCUREMENT OFFICER
Arlington County is hiring an experienced Procurement Officer for the Department of Management and Finance's Purchasing Division to prepare, review...