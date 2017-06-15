Purchasing Manager and Buyer jobs
Refine your search
Function
-
Purchasing Manager and Buyer
Remove selection
Location
Industry
Career Level
Hours
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 9 jobs
-
Attorney (Procurement & Property Law - Real Estate Attorney)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Occasional travel may be required. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: ...
New
-
Procurement Analyst
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Buyer I
.Buyer IOffice of ProcurementExempt, Regular, 100% Full Time, Pay Grade 1.2University of Maryland University College (UMUC) seeks a Buyer I. Report...
New
-
Procurement Analyst
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You...
New
-
PROCUREMENT ANALYST
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You may qualify for reimbursement of relocation expenses in...
New
-
Attorney (Procurement & Property Law - Government Contracts Attorney)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Occasional Travel may be required. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: ...
New
-
PROCUREMENT OFFICER
Arlington County is hiring an experienced Procurement Officer for the Department of Management and Finance's Purchasing Division to prepare, review...
-
Manager of Technology Support (Procurement ERP Systems)
This position is responsible for managing the E-Technology business systems and processes that support the Office of Procurement and Materials (PRMT)