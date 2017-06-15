Public Policy / Public Affairs jobs
Found 16 jobs
Bird-Smart Wind Campaign Director
American Bird Conservancy Bird-Smart Wind Campaign Director Position Summary: Title: Bird-Smart Wind Campaign Director Sup...
New
VP Advocacy & Partnerships
VP Advocacy & Partnerships (Washington, DC) Research & develop Public Health (PH) programs to transform gender norms & promote healthy masculiniti...
New
Research Associate, Biodefense
The Research Associate supporting the Blue Ribbon Study Panel on Biodefense.
Program Manager for Integration
Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service (LIRS), is seeking a Program Manager for Integration who will ...
Senior Government Relations Assistant
Do you have experience scheduling appointments on Capitol Hill? Have you conducted legislative research? Have you been responsible for handling logis
Research Assistant, Open Source Policy Center
The Open Source Policy Center (OSPC) is making policy analysis more transparent, trustworthy, and collaborative. We contribute to open-source proje...
Digital Marketing Manager
Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service (LIRS), is seeking a Digital Marketing Manager who will be...
Academic Programs Manager
The American Enterprise Institute seeks a manager of Academic Programs to support the director of Academic Programs in executing a strategic and re...
Research Assistant, International Political Economy
AEI is seeking a full-time research assistant to work with two international political economy scholars. The major responsibilities of this positio...
Policy Fellowship
AMP’s Policy Fellowship provides opportunities for early career scientists/public health professionals to gain exposure to a variety of policy issues
Media Affairs Specialist
Provides administrative support to the NRA/ILA-Public Affairs staff, oversees ILA surrogate program, and interacts with the media and assists in th...
Front Desk Manager - Temp-to-Hire
The Ford Agency is looking for an administrative professional to provide front desk management & event coordination for a global consulting firm.
Senior Vice President, Global Government Relations
SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RELATIONS Conservation International (CI) has been protecting nature for the benefit of all for over 30 ye...
Head of Government Relations
We are Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI), a global leader in music rights management, serving as an advocate for the value of music. BMI represents the pub
Public Policy Coordinator, Farm Animal Protection
The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS), the nation s largest animal advocacy organization, is seeking a Public Policy Coordinator for its Cam
VP Public Affairs (m/f)
The employer is a leading pharmaceutical company. Lead the public affairs function to ensure that all federal and state government affairs team membe