Project Manager and PMP jobs in Technology and Software
Broaden your search
Refine your search
Function
-
Project Manager and PMP
Remove selection
Location
Industry
-
Technology and Software
Remove selection
Career Level
Hours
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 4 jobs
-
Systems Administrator
Raytheon is supporting a U.S. Government customer on a large mission critical development and sustainment program to design
Top job
-
Client Manager - Expert Witness
This position involves building relationships with attorneys at top law firms and with technology experts and placing experts on litigation projects.
Top job
-
Senior Project Manager
Description: Employer, formerly Xerox Services, is the worlds largest provider of diversified business process services with leading capabilities in
-
Project Manager
Project Manager Southland Industries is an MEP building systems firm that provides innovative yet practical engineering construction service building
-
Construction Project Manager
Landis Architects/Builders, established in 1990, is an architect-driven full service residential design/build firm that specializes in high end renov
-
PMP Certified Project Manager (with Cobit, FISCAM, COSO
Job Description: PMP Certified Senior Program Manager (with COBIT, FISCAM, COSO) and an Active PMP Certification for a 12 month contract opportunity