Pharmaceutical and Biotech jobs
Found 41 jobs
-
Strategic Pricing Manager (1063-679)
Strategic Pricing Manager will spearhead pricing strategies projects that support the overall USP business growth and public health impact objectiv...
-
Continued Suitability for Use, Scientist III (1061-679)
This is a hands-on non-supervisory position in the Reference Standard Technical Operations (RSTO) Department within the Global Laboratory Operation...
-
(Senior) Pharmacopeial Specialist (1062-679)
This is a non-supervisory scientific position in the Chemical Medicines Department (CM) reporting to Director. The role is that of an individual co...
-
Scientist III/IV - Verification Services (1059-679)
Summary of the Position: This is a hands-on non-supervisory position that supports the important work of USP’s verification programs. Responsibilit...
-
Credit Manager (1058-679)
Summary of the Position: The Credit Manager is a key leadership position within the Treasury department and will be a part of the Global Finance di...
-
Biostatistics Intern
Perform descriptive and inferential statistical analysis Summarize results using tables and graphs for presentation to biomedical investigators or fo
-
Biostatistician-PhD
Collaborates with clinical investigators to determine study design Writes sections of protocols that require statistical input Reviews protocols and
-
Senior Biostatistician
Westat is an employee-owned corporation providing research services to agencies of the U.S. Government, as well as businesses, foundations, and sta...
-
Associate Technical Service Representative
Job Summary/Company: The Associate Technical Service Representative responds to technical inquiries from customers in a competent, professional, an...
-
(Associate/Senior/Principal) Scientific Liaison (1052-679)
This is a non-supervisory scientific position in the General Chapters Group within the Compendial Science Department. The incumbent is responsible ...
-
(Senior) Program Manager (1053-679)
The (Senior) Program Manager is a non-supervisory position in the Portfolio & Program Management (PPM) Department reporting to the Department Direc...
-
Oracle Applications DBA (1051-679)
The Oracle Applications DBA (E-Business Suite (EBS) Applications) understands the technical aspects of Oracle Databases and E-Business Suite in gre...
-
Administrative Assistant
Performs logistics work (I.E. shipping out customer orders), general administrative activities to include but not limited to: answering and directi...
-
NMR Scientist III (Two Year Fixed Term Employment) (1047-679)
THIS IS A TWO YEAR FIXED TERM, FULL-TIME POSITION, WITH REGULAR BENEFITS. This is a hands-on bench position in USP’s EPE and NMR Laboratory, in the...
-
Senior Manager, Accounting - Finance
Position Overview Financial accounting and reporting responsibilities for Evidera, Inc. in Bethesda, MD. Position reports to the Controller. Prin...
-
Senior Revenue Accountant - Finance
Position Overview The primary responsibility of this role is to manage the revenue for a global business with 9 practice areas. This includes ensu...
-
Program Communications Manager (FIXED TERM) (1045-679)
THIS IS A FIXED TERM, FULL-TIME POSITION, WITH REGULAR BENEFITS, SCHEDULED TO TERMINATE ON 09/30/2019. The Program Communications Manager for the U...
-
(Senior) IT Project Manager (1042-679)
The (Senior) IT Project Manager is responsible for leading complex, strategic, cross functional projects with a high level of autonomy. The Senior ...
-
Quality Assurance Specialist II/III (1037-679)
This is a hands-on, non-supervisory, individual contributor position that supports the important work of USP’s Quality Assurance (QA) team. The inc...
-
Scientist IV-V Reference Standards Laboratory (1039-679)
This is a key hands-on, leadership position in USP’s Reference Standards Laboratory. In this role, the Scientist IV/V shares technical responsibili...