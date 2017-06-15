Paralegal jobs
Found 34 jobs
Trusts and Estates Paralegal – Tysons Corner
Trusts and Estates Paralegal – Tysons Corner Well known law firm with a strong Tysons Corner presence has an immediate need for a Trusts and Estate...
eDiscovery Paralegal
D.C. law firm with exclusive Civil Rights practice seeks an experienced Paralegal who is well-versed in eDiscovery software.
Litigation Paralegal (IP)
State-of-the-art IP firm in Washington, D.C. seeks experienced Litigation Paralegal to join their highly specialized IP practice!
STUDENT TRAINEE (OFFICE AUTOMATION CLERK)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Must be a US Citizen. Must be determi...
Law Clerk (Trainee)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help You must be a U.S. Citizen to apply f...
Student Intern (Clerk)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
Paralegal Specialist
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
Paralegal Specialist
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
Paralegal Specialist
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Occasional travel may be required. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: ...
Law Clerk- While Actually Employed (WAE) (Superior Court)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help A background and/or security investig...
Paralegal Specialist
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Up to 5% Business Travel Required. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: ...
Unpaid Student Volunteer (Law Clerk)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Must be a U.S. Citizen. Successful co...
Paralegal Specialist (Technical Assistant)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help All application materials must be rec...
Paralegal Specialist
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Business Travel Required 5% of the Time RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREME...
Law Clerk (District of Columbia Court of Appeals)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help A background and/or security investig...
CYP Operations Clerk
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Position requires a secret security c...
Paralegal Specialist
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help No additional requirements to those l...
Law Clerk (Superior Court)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help A background and/or security investig...
Law Clerk
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help U.S. Citizenship. Must be at least 16...
Parts Counter Clerk
The Parts Counter Clerk sells parts to all available customers, over the counter, through the shop, on the phone, or online. In this role, you'll: As