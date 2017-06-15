Paralegal and Legal Secretary jobs
Refine your search
Function
-
Paralegal and Legal Secretary
Remove selection
Location
- United States 26
- Africa 1
- Middle East 1
Industry
Career Level
Salary Range
- $41-60K 1
- $61-80K 2
- Negotiable 3
Job Title
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 27 jobs
-
Paralegal Specialist (Systemic)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Paralegal Specialist
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Paralegal Specialist
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Paralegal Specialist
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Business Travel Required 5% of the Time RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREME...
New
-
Paralegal Specialist
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help No additional requirements to those l...
New
-
Trusts and Estates Paralegal – Tysons Corner
Trusts and Estates Paralegal – Tysons Corner Well known law firm with a strong Tysons Corner presence has an immediate need for a Trusts and Estate...
-
Legal Administrative Assistant - Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights
Legal Administrative Assistant - Bankruptcy & Creditors’ Rights Practice Group Baltimore, MD A well-established law firm has an immediate need for ...
-
eDiscovery Paralegal
D.C. law firm with exclusive Civil Rights practice seeks an experienced Paralegal who is well-versed in eDiscovery software.
-
Litigation Legal Assistant
D.C. law firm seeks Legal Assistant with 1-3 years of large firm experience to provide support through all phases of Litigation / Corporate work!
-
Litigation Paralegal (IP)
State-of-the-art IP firm in Washington, D.C. seeks experienced Litigation Paralegal to join their highly specialized IP practice!
-
Legal Assistant - Egypt
Amazing opportunity for an experienced Paralegal to join a large, not-for-profit, peacekeeping organization on a two-year contract in Southern Egypt!
-
Legal Assistant
LEGAL ASSISTANT Busy Maryland family law practice has an immediate need for a highly qualified Legal Assistant to support 3-4 legal professionals w...
-
Legal Secretary/EA - Litigation
LEGAL SECRETARY: Global firm with an office in DC, is seeking an experienced legal secretary. Qualified candidate will support a partner in a very...
-
Legal Administrative Assistant to Named Partner
Mid-size D.C. law firm with a prestigious Trial and Appellate Litigation practice seeks Legal Administrative Assistant to support named partner.
-
Litigation Legal Secretary
Are you looking to become an integral part of a litigation practice? If so, our client, an international litigation law firm, is seeking an entry lev
-
Real Estate Paralegal
Are you a high-performing and detail oriented Paralegal with commercial real estate experience? If so, our client, a prestigious law firm, is seeking
-
Labor & Employment Paralegal
Prestigious law firm in Potomac, MD is seeking a senior level Labor & Employment Paralegal. Ideal candidate will have: 5+ years of experience in comm
-
Trademark Paralegal
Global law firm is seeking a trademark Paralegal to support four Partners and three Associates. Ideal candidate will have: Minimum of 7 years Tradema
-
Legal Secretary - Healthcare Practice
Prestigious law firm in Washington, DC is seeking an experienced Legal Secretary to support several attorneys in their healthcare practice group. Dut
-
International Trade Paralegal
Prestigious law firm in Washington, DC is seeking an International Trade Paralegal to manage cases and documents, cite-check and file court documents