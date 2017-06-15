Other jobs in Science
Broaden your search
- Other 158
Refine your search
Function
-
Other
Remove selection
Location
Industry
-
Science
Remove selection
Career Level
Hours
- Full Time 10
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 10 jobs
-
Institutional Review Board (IRB) Local Context Coordinator
Responsible for reviewing and processing all submissions from participating institutions for completeness before CIRB review and complete an administ
New
-
Regulatory Document Specialist
Performs key TMF system administrator role and duties in accordance with the company guidelines and work instructions (e.g., TMF set-up, quality mana
New
-
Institutional Review Board (IRB) Local Context Coordinator
Responsible for reviewing and processing all submissions from participating institutions for completeness before CIRB review and complete an administ
New
-
Proposal Specialist
Provide proposal development support as directed by the Proposal Manager, acting as a resource to mentor and guide proposal team members and project
-
Regulatory Affairs Specialist
Participates in the development of regulatory strategies to advance new drugs, biologics, and devices through the clinical trial and licensure proces
-
Graduate Assistants - Biology & Physical Sciences
Responsibilities Marymount Graduate Students enrolled in the universityâ€™s Doctor of Physical Therapy program are invited to apply for 4 part-tim...
-
SCIENCE DATA SPECIALIST
Experienced Science Data Specialist
-
Faculty Assistant
Laboratory technical support in bacterial and yeast culture.
-
Part-time Faculty Health Science
Montgomery College is Maryland's premier community college, serving more than 60,000 students each year through credit and noncredit programs. We are
-
Graduate Assistant - Information Technology
Responsibilities This position is only for the Spring 2018 semester. The Department of Information Technology and Management Science invites applic...