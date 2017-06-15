Other jobs in Nonprofit
Found 22 jobs
-
V.P of Finance/CFO
The CFO will be responsible for planning, implementing, managing and controlling all financial-related activities of the company.
Top job
-
Federal Relations Specialist
Identifies, analyzes and tracks national and federal health-related information in support of The Joint Commission’s goals and priorities. Supports...
Top job
-
Deputy Senior Director, Finance
The Optical Society (OSA) is recruiting for a Deputy Senior Director, Finance. The Deputy Senior Director (DSD), Finance is responsible for the ove...
Top job
-
Development Database Manager
This high responsibility, exempt position managing the team’s donor database reports directly to the Director of Individual Giving.
-
Program Coordinator/Eddie Eagle GunSafe® Program
SUMMARY Assists in the implementation of programs and activities for the Eddie Eagle GunSafe® Program. Knowledge of and support for the mission of ...
-
Education Associate
Seeking a writer, communicator, researcher & tech-savvy content builder with a demonstrable knowledge of the Civil War and/or the American Revolution.
-
Accreditation Coordinator
Description The purpose of this position is to support the work of the accreditation program of the Council on Academic Accreditation in Audiology ...
-
Occupational Therapist
Occupational Therapists are responsible for providing occupational therapy assessment, treatment, and documentation according to each student’s Ind...
-
Production Assistant, Washington National Opera (WNO) (TEMPORARY)
The Production Assistant is a member of the production staff team and assists in managing WNO rehearsals and performances.
-
Art Faculty (Photo/Digital/Foundations)
Montgomery College is Maryland's premier community college, serving more than 60,000 students each year through credit and noncredit programs. We are
-
Research Assistant, Open Source Policy Center
The Open Source Policy Center (OSPC) is making policy analysis more transparent, trustworthy, and collaborative. We contribute to open-source proje...
-
Person Centered Planning Specialist
Ardmore is an award-winning provider of services and supports for people with intellectual and other developmental disabilities.
-
Federal Relations Specialist
Identifies, analyzes and tracks national and federal health-related information in support of The Joint Commission’s goals and priorities. Supports...
-
Development and Alumni Coordinator
The University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) seeks a Development and Alumni Coordinator to join its dynamic advancement team. UMBC is widely...
-
Building Maintenance Worker and Painter
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is seeking a Building Maintenance worker to join the Buildings and Facilities Department.
-
Collections and Exhibitions Administrator
Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens Washington, DC NW From the captivating life of Marjorie Post to the exquisitely maintained mansion and gardens, ...
-
Academic Programs Manager
The American Enterprise Institute seeks a manager of Academic Programs to support the director of Academic Programs in executing a strategic and re...
-
Manager, Recreation Programs Fairfax
POSITION DESCRIPTION: Are you passionate about tennis? Do you have outstanding sales and marketing experience? Do you want to enrich the lives of...
-
Data Entry/Keyers
Seeking experienced keyer with strong skills in data entry, accurate typing and speed. Hourly positions during regular business hours - OT available.
-
Policy Fellowship
AMP’s Policy Fellowship provides opportunities for early career scientists/public health professionals to gain exposure to a variety of policy issues
-
Campaign Field Representative
If you ever wanted to apply your campaign experience toward the mission of advancing the Second Amendment on behalf of the NRA, this is your opport...
-
Program Associate, Research Competitiveness Program
We have an exciting full-time opportunity for a Program Associate, Research Competitiveness Program (RCP) in our Washington, DC office.
-
Membership Specialist
SUMMARY: Provides vital initial contact with NRA Members via telephone, E-mail and correspondence, assists the Members with Membership or NRA-acti...