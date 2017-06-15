Other jobs in Government Contractor
Found 5 jobs
Systems Administrator
Raytheon is supporting a U.S. Government customer on a large mission critical development and sustainment program to design
Healthcare Access and Value Policy Associate
The policy associate will lead tasks related to IMPAQ Health’s work with the CMS, including projects at CCIIO, CCSQ, and/or the Center for Medicaid.
Administrative Assistant/Office Manager
Job Summary/Company: Are you passionate about improving quality of life through disease prevention, health promotion, and the care of chronic heal...
Senior Grants and Contracts Specialist
Job Summary/Company: Sparks Group is partnered with a leading healthcare research institute to hire a Sr Grants and Contracts Specialist. Reportin...
Contracts Administrator
Centre Law & Consulting is seeking a Contracts Administrator to oversee and track new and existing contract requirements.
Proposal Writer
Centre Law & Consulting is seeking a Fulltime Proposal Writer to assist w/ business development & take lead on the acquisition of new opportunities.
