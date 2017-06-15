Other jobs in Associations
Found 7 jobs
-
Deputy Senior Director, Finance
The Optical Society (OSA) is recruiting for a Deputy Senior Director, Finance. The Deputy Senior Director (DSD), Finance is responsible for the ove...
Top job
-
ASN Nephrologists Transforming Dialysis Safety (NTDS) Project Associate
The American Society of Nephrology (ASN) supports more than 16,000 professionals focused on curing kidney diseases. As part of that effort, Nephrol...
Top job
-
Program Coordinator/Eddie Eagle GunSafe® Program
SUMMARY Assists in the implementation of programs and activities for the Eddie Eagle GunSafe® Program. Knowledge of and support for the mission of ...
-
Accreditation Coordinator
Description The purpose of this position is to support the work of the accreditation program of the Council on Academic Accreditation in Audiology ...
-
Sr. Meetings & Events Specialist
Sr. Meeting & Events Coordinator Our client, a Membership Association in Crystal City, VA near the metro is searching for a Temporary Sr. Meeting &...
-
Specialist, Medical Grants and Sponsorships Lead
Serves as the primary liaison between Endocrine Society and continuing medical education (CME) providers.
-
Meeting Planner
CMI is seeking an experienced meeting planner to provide logistical planning and support for its clients.
-
Campaign Field Representative
If you ever wanted to apply your campaign experience toward the mission of advancing the Second Amendment on behalf of the NRA, this is your opport...
-
Membership Specialist
SUMMARY: Provides vital initial contact with NRA Members via telephone, E-mail and correspondence, assists the Members with Membership or NRA-acti...