Operations / Logistics jobs in Technology and Software
Broaden your search
Refine your search
Function
-
Operations / Logistics
Remove selection
Location
Industry
-
Technology and Software
Remove selection
Career Level
Salary Range
Hours
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 3 jobs
-
Systems Administrator
Raytheon is supporting a U.S. Government customer on a large mission critical development and sustainment program to design
Top job
-
Client Manager - Expert Witness
This position involves building relationships with attorneys at top law firms and with technology experts and placing experts on litigation projects.
Top job
-
Senior Program Manager, Operations
Join an innovative team that is responsible for transforming the customer experience by creating and bringing to market new products and services b...
-
Client Manager - Expert Witness
This position involves building relationships with attorneys at top law firms and with technology experts and placing experts on litigation projects.
-
Operations Analyst
Operations Analyst - Level 3 Must have active Top Secret Clearance location: Glebe Road, Arlington, VA Analyst supporting the TO-9 National Coordinat