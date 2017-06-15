Operations / Logistics jobs in Nonprofit
Found 7 jobs
V.P of Finance/CFO
The CFO will be responsible for planning, implementing, managing and controlling all financial-related activities of the company.
Top job
Director of Office Systems/Facilities Manager
The incumbent identifies requirements, designs and implements policies and procedures, and oversees the maintenance of all systems.
Top job
Federal Relations Specialist
Identifies, analyzes and tracks national and federal health-related information in support of The Joint Commission’s goals and priorities. Supports...
Top job
Accreditation Coordinator
Description The purpose of this position is to support the work of the accreditation program of the Council on Academic Accreditation in Audiology ...
Board Administrator and Governance Advisor
With minimal oversight, the incumbent is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the ANA Board of Directors and is privy to confidential matters
Sr. Web and Events Assistant
The SWEA prepares and assists with compiling, organizing, and sending emails and promotional materials for the Communities Office programs and events.
Tradeshow Operations Coordinator
SUMMARY: Responsible for a variety of duties within the Shows and Exhibits Division including support to the Operations Director and the assistanc...
Executive Assistant - Temp-to-Hire
The Ford Agency has an opening for a temp-to-hire Executive Assistant/Project Manager supporting the CEO of a healthcare advocacy non-profit.
Master Technician, Terrace Theater
The Kennedy Center Production team seeks a technician with a thorough working knowledge in all areas of technical theatrical production.